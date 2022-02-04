West Virginia experts agree walking improves heart, other facets of health

By Amanda Larch, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — With 1 in 4 Americans sitting for more than eight hours a day, and with 4 in 10 not getting regular physical activity, it is more important than ever to get moving.

Walking is one of the easiest, safest and most beneficial physical activities for a person’s overall well-being, including their heart health, said Dr. Andrew Vaughan, associate professor of cardiology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Not only does walking reduce the risk of dying from many diseases, including heart disease, but it also helps control blood pressure, reduce the risk of diabetes and high cholesterol and many cancers, such as breast, colon, kidney, lung and stomach cancers, Vaughan said.

“This whole sedentary lifestyle leads to a lot of issues,” he said. “The human body was really built to move, and not having one’s body do those things really sets up problems, leading to risks for all kinds of diseases. We know now from many studies, surveys and populations that have been looked at that those people who are more active have less likelihood to die of many of those diseases.” …

