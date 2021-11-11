West Virginia elementary student organizes school-wide food drive

By Katelyn Waltemyer, Jackson Newspapers

RIPLEY, W.Va. — McKinlee Haddox was traveling to her orthodontist appointment in Charleston when she peered out the car window and saw three homeless people under a bridge. She immediately wanted to help them.

McKinlee, a third-grader, asked her mom Amber Haddox if she could give the people money, but she didn’t have any cash on hand.

“Can you give them your debit card?” McKinlee asked.

Amber drove her daughter to the orthodontist for two years — she saw homeless people nearly every trip. This was the first time McKinlee saw people sleeping under bridges and standing in the road median with a droopy cardboard sign in hand asking for help.

McKinlee was persistent about helping, she kept asking questions.

“I wanted to make sure they were OK in case if they were sick and they needed like medicine to help them get better,” she said…

To read more: https://www.jacksonnewspapers.com/story/news/2021/11/08/fairplain-elementary-student-organizes-school-wide-food-drive/6282649001/