West Virginia DOT, law enforcement partners announce statewide crackdown on speeding and distracted driving in work zones￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Department of Transportation and its law-enforcement partners recently announced a statewide crackdown on speeding and distracted driving in work zones as a part of recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 11-15).

West Virginia also recognized an entire month for the cause. Gov. Jim Justice recently issued a proclamation officially designating April as Work Zone Safety Awareness Month in West Virginia.

According to an official release sent by WVDOT, drivers will see an increased police presence in West Virginia work zones this highway construction season.

Leaders with the WVDOT, several law-enforcement agencies and the Public Service Commission of West Virginia hosted an event this week at the State Capitol, recognizing work zone awareness…

