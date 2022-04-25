West Virginia dilapidated structures bill receives $10 million in funding￼

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

NORTHFORK, W.Va. — Legislation that was passed last year to help cities and counties pay for the demolition of dilapidated and abandoned structures found across West Virginia now has the funding needed to start pilot projects.

Last Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, promoted a bill to help localities pay the cost of demolishing abandoned houses and buildings that are eyesores and pose public health issues.

Swope was among the state and local officials who came Thursday to help celebrate the completion of the McDowell County Public Service District Elkhorn Phase II Water Project, which now brings water to hundreds of households in the Northfork, Keystone, Powhatan, Upland and Kyle communities

Besides needing additional water and sewer infrastructure, McDowell County has many dilapidated structures that need to be torn down. Swope took the opportunity to tell the audience at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Powhatan that the legislation that was passed last year now has some funding…

