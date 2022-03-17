West Virginia delegation weighs in after Zelenskyy asks U.S. Congress for help

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After hearing direct pleas for assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, West Virginia’s congressional leaders expressed continued support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s vicious invasion.

Zelenskyy addressed members of Congress Wednesday morning by video live-stream from Ukraine, urging lawmakers for more support, arms, economic sanctions, and a no-fly zone over his country

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided,” Zelenskyy said. “The destiny of our people, whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to preserve their democracy. Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, our cities. It went on a brutal offensive against our values. Basic human values. Against our freedom, our right to live freely, choosing our own future. Against our desire for happiness, against our national dreams.” …

