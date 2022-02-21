West Virginia Delegate Pat McGeehan calls for check on Governor’s emergency powers

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — Delegate Patrick McGeehan says two years is too long to allow emergency powers to go unchecked within government.

McGeehan, R-Hancock, has been pushing colleagues in the House of Delegates to take action to limit the emergency powers held by Gov. Jim Justice as a result of the COVID pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Justice used the powers to call for business lockdowns and the institution of mandates requiring open businesses to force customers to wear masks.

Though these mandates are no longer in place, McGeehan sees the potential for danger as the executive branch continues to hold emergency powers…

