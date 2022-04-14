West Virginia COVID Czar Dr. Marsh: U.S. life expectancy falls for first time since WWII

By Joselyn King, The Inter-Mountain

WHEELING, W.Va. — The life expectancy for Americans has decreased over the past two years, and it’s the first time since World War II, according to West Virginia COVID czar Dr. Clay Marsh.

Marsh addressed media from across the state during Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

He referenced recent data from the Centers for Disease Control that reported a drop in life expectancy for Americans — which was attributed not just to COVID, but also to an increase in drug-related deaths.

“Data just came out recently that shows us the year 2021 was the highest mortality year in the history of the United States,” Marsh said. “We had about 3.5 million deaths from all causes throughout the United States, and about 500,000 excess deaths related to COVID…

