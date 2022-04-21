West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame inducts R. Donald Cussins, Pramod Thakur, Doug Hardman and George Schuller

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame, a joint initiative between the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute and the West Virginia Coal Association and housed at the WVU Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources in Morgantown, inducted its newest class of honorees at a ceremony April 19 at the Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown.

This year’s honorees include R. Donald Cussins, former President of Buffalo Coal Company; Pramod Thakur, President of Expert Solutions for Mine Safety and longtime senior executive for CONSOL Energy, LLC; Doug Hardman, former Vice Chairman, J.H. Fletcher & Co.; and George Schuller, President of Peabody Australia and Chief Operating Officer of Compass Minerals.

This is the 24th class of inductees for the West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame, which began in 1998.

Chris Hamilton, President of the WV Coal Association, said, “These individuals are mining industry trailblazers who have led industry-wide innovations and advancements in coal mine extractive techniques, mine safety programs, land restoration and philanthropy over the course of their long careers. They have had an incredibly positive impact on the coal industry and the State of West Virginia and are absolutely deserving of this honor.”

Vlad Kecojevic, President of the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute, said, “These four individuals have tirelessly served the State of West Virginia and their contributions to the modern coal mining industry have been recognized, not only on a national, but also an international level. Their hard work and dedication for the continuous improvement of the coal mining industry has been exemplary and their induction to the West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame is more than deserving.

For additional information, contact Chris Hamilton at (304) 342-4153.