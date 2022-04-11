By Phil Perry, Charleston Gazette-Mail

MADISON, W.Va. — Twenty-eight years is a long time.

That is how long the West Virginia Coal Festival has graced the streets of downtown Madison and celebrated coal heritage and history with a nearly weeklong festival.

The 2022 offering will run from June 14-18 and follow a similar itinerary as previous festivals.

While some details are still being ironed out by the committee, some information was recently released.

As is tradition, the West Virginia Coal Museum on Main Street will be open to attendees from 2-8 p.m. daily during the festival…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/southern_west_virginia/west-virginia-coal-festival-celebrates-28-years/article_65cbeeeb-7fac-5cfb-b4b8-d0e747b9a720.html