West Virginia climate advocates pressure, pray for a resistant Manchin to support Biden budget bill

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Angie Rosser smiled while addressing a hundred West Virginia climate advocates huddled together on a rainy afternoon in Charleston Saturday.

“I haven’t seen Senator Manchin show up just yet,” Rosser said. “We’re still waiting.”

The senator still isn’t with them. Not yet, anyway.

Rosser, executive director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, and the climate advocates before her in front of the Robert C. Byrd Courthouse had gathered to pressure U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to support the framework of President Joe Biden’s sweeping climate and social spending agenda released two days earlier.

The framework would allot $555 billion for climate and clean energy spending, providing what West Virginia proponents say would be an unprecedented boost to a state struggling with a carbon-intensive, undiversified economy…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/wv-climate-advocates-pressure-pray-for-a-resistant-manchin-to-support-biden-budget-bill/article_a25ec7f8-aaa2-5328-b555-4d04c8e28703.html