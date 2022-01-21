West Virginia Child Advocacy Center sees rise in new children served

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network has released its statewide data for the 2020 fiscal year, showing an increase in new children served both locally and around the state.

To ensure that every child had access to needed resources and support, West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this past fiscal year, CACs in West Virginia served 4,604 children — a 40% increase in new children served in the last five years. Locally, the Randolph Tucker CAC saw 121 new children.

A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable and help children heal, according to a press release.

The Randolph Tucker CAC report states that 61% of the children served were there because of allegations of sexual abuse…

