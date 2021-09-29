West Virginia celebrates Voter Registration Day, Month

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As West Virginia wraps up Voter Registration Day Tuesday and with National Voter Registration Month ending Thursday, the state is celebrating its role in expanding the right to vote.

September is National Voter Registration Month, with Tuesday being National Voter Registration Day.

A partnership between secretaries of state and public/private organizations, National Voter Registration Day encourages volunteers to hit the streets and register people to vote. National Voter Registration Month was created by the National Association of Secretaries of State to educate the public about registering to vote and encourage more voter participation.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner was appointed to the association executive board in August. Warner spent Tuesday at voter registration drives at high schools in Kanawha and Putnam counties, while spending the last few weeks visiting with county clerks and their staffs..

