West Virginia Business celebrated for dedication to hiring people in recovery

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Business owners who have made it a point to hire individuals in recovery were celebrating Monday at a Fruits of Labor gathering in Rainelle.

Eight businesses were recognized for recently completely training as part of Communities of Healing, which is a four-month training program that helps businesses mold their current operations into social enterprises supporting local citizens recovering from addictions.

Alison Ibarra, owner of Pinheads in Oak Hill, was one of the eight businesses to participate in the training offered though Communities of Healing as part of its Fall 2021 Cohort.

Ibarra said she heard of the program through West Virginia Hive, one of the partnering agencies that make up Communities of Healing.

“The reason I chose to get involved with (Communities of Healing) was because we already worked with some folks that are in recovery at Pinheads,” she said. “We were doing pretty well but it’s one of those things – we were probably only 60 percent effective working with people in recover and we want to be better.” …

