West Virginia Attorney General settles with one company as major opioid court case looms

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday a settlement with an opioid manufacturer with a major opioid-related trial set to begin next week.

During a press conference from the Capitol, Morrisey announced a $26 million settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals. The state first filed suit against Endo in 2019.

The Attorney General’s Office and Endo signed a memorandum of understanding, though the memorandum must still be approved by the counties and cities the Attorney General’s Office is representing.

“We think this is a very positive step for the State of West Virginia,” Morrisey said. “We believe this will be a nice opportunity to put resources in to really target it to where it is needed most. This is a significant development.” …

