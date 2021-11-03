West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey prepared for Clean Power Plan arguments before U.S. Supreme Court

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday his office is fully prepared to give a robust argument before the U.S. Supreme Court on why it should limit federal regulation of carbon dioxide emissions.

Morrisey held a briefing with reporters Tuesday to review several actions the Attorney General’s Office is involved with challenging what he calls federal overreach.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday it would hear a challenge by West Virginia and 19 other states against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The biggest case before the U.S. Supreme court now in 2022 is going to be West Virginia v. EPA,” Morrisey said.

The states are challenging a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that blocked the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule, a Trump-era rule that replaced the Clean Power Plan with less stringent regulations on coal-fired power plant emissions…

