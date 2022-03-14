West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey objects to Purdue Pharma settlement again

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey continues to object to the second national settlement agreement reached with Purdue Pharma, the company faulted for the opioid crisis.

A bankruptcy court judge approved a $4.5 billion settlement last year to end all claims against the Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma, but the deal was later rejected by an appellate court, largely because of the opposition of attorney generals for eight states and the District of Columbia.

The newest agreement increased the settlement to $6 billion. The difference between the old and new deal is the contribution from the Sacklers, the family that owns Purdue Pharma, increased at least $1.2 billion, between $5.5 billion to $6 billion.

Most of the money will be used by state and local governments, but $750 million will go to victims and their survivors. Another $100 million is set aside for medical monitoring and payments for children born with opioid withdrawal. Native American tribes will also receive more than $150 million…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/morrisey-objects-to-purde-pharma-settlement-again/article_f5223dab-f92a-52e6-818e-f022db8bed6e.html