West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey joins multi-state lawsuit challenging Biden administration’s new asylum policy

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s new approach to processing asylum-seekers at the southern border.

On March 29, the Biden administration announced an Interim Final Rule (IFR) that allows asylum officers to grant asylum, rather than immigration judges as specified by law, according to Morrisey’s Monday announcement and the text of the lawsuit.

Immigration judges within the Department of Justice’s Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) have adjudicated nearly all asylum claims, the suit says, while asylum officers within the Department of Homeland Security have had the authority only to conduct an initial screening of aliens’ asylum claims, called a “credible fear” review…

