West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuit against latest mask mandate

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia joined a multi-state lawsuit Tuesday challenging the federal government’s mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation.

“I oppose such broad overreaching mandates on airplanes and in other public transportation,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “We must fight back against efforts to deprive citizens of their freedoms.”

According to the lawsuit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic invoked numerous actions, which included shutting down the nation’s cruise industry, prohibiting evictions, and mandating mask wearing for travelers. The Supreme Court has already invalidated the eviction moratorium, while another federal court enjoined the cruise industry restrictions.

This federal mandate includes public transportation such as buses and taxi cabs, according to Morrisey…

