West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey announces plan for using future opioid lawsuit settlement funding

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday a tentative agreement with representatives of cities and counties in the state for distributing future opioid settlement dollars.

During a press conference at the Attorney General’s Office in the Capitol, Morrisey announced a memorandum of understanding reached with attorneys and representatives of cities and counties on a formula for distributing the future opioid litigation settlements and the creation of a new state nonprofit that also will receive settlement funds.

“This is an opportunity to truly put West Virginia first,” Morrisey said. “I’m excited to bring this together for you, because the opioid epidemic is one of the challenges of our time here in West Virginia.”

The West Virginia First program, which still has to be approved by elected city and county officials, would divide future settlements, with 24.5% going to cities and counties, 3% going to the Attorney General’s Office, and 72.5% going to the Opioid Foundation, a nonprofit that would be set up by the Attorney General’s Office…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/2022/02/17/morrisey-announces-plan-for-using-future-opioid-lawsuit-settlement-funding/