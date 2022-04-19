West Virginia Attorney General: $99M opioid settlement for state

By Jess Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has settled for $99 million with one of three drug makers on trial in Charleston in a civil case claiming they misrepresented the risks with opioid medications, the attorney general announced Monday.

The agreement with Johnson and Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Cos. was announced at the resumption of trial Monday morning by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The trial started April 4 in Kanawha County Circuit Court on a lawsuit by Morrisey claiming Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan didn’t disclose the risks and benefits of opioids and contributed in part to the crisis.

“We’re pleased with the settlement,” Morrisey said at a press conference Monday morning…

