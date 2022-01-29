West Virginia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus has released its 2021 annual report

WVACVB represents 4,000 different lodging partners across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (WVACVB) has released its 2021 annual report. The report highlights the success and importance of CVBs in the mountain state.

The annual report features 38 different WVACVB members whose organizations have dedicated more than $8 million annually in advertising and promotions, as well as $10 million in cooperative advertising with the West Virginia Department of Tourism, since the program’s inception.

According to Annette Gavin Bates, the WVACVB president and CEO of the Jefferson County CVB, the WVACVB organization represents 4,000 different lodging partners across West Virginia.

“We are frontline tourism professionals who are experts on the attractions, activities and events in our areas,” said Gavin Bates.

CVBs, along with the Department of Tourism, sustains $4.7 billion in visitor spending in the state of West Virginia, according to the Dean Runyan Travel Impacts study 2020.

CVBs in the WVACVB must adhere to an accreditation process and demonstrate knowledge of the tourism industry.

“We adhere to the best practices and industry standards, as exemplified in our accreditation process and coordinate with dedicated leaders in our community such as local chambers, economic development offices, art and historic organizations and downtown main street merchant organizations,” said Gavin Bates.

To request a copy of the 2021 annual report, contact Stella Gill, Director of Operations at [email protected] .

About CVBs: Convention and Visitors Bureaus are independent non-profit Destination Marketing Organizations created under state code and funded by a percentage of the lodging tax collected in accordance with that code. For more information on CVBs, visit wvacvb.org.