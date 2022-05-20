By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Additional pay raises for social services workers originally in a now-defunct foster care reform bill are moving forward, and a version of a dashboard stripped out of that bill for tracking foster care system data is also happening.

Gov. Jim Justice and Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, made the announcements Thursday morning during a virtual briefing with press from the State Capitol Building. The announcements come as Justice signed a proclamation celebrating May as National Foster Care Month.

“We have worked out the details and I have approved 15% salary increases for direct services employees of DHHR, the Bureau of Social Services. That is done now,” Justice said. “These people work really, really hard.”

All state workers are receiving a 5% average pay raise starting in July when the new fiscal year 2023 budget begins. But lawmakers in the House included a 15% pay increase for direct services employees within DHHR’s Bureau of Social Services, which includes social worker, Child Protective Services, and employees within the state’s foster care system…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/05/west-virginia-announces-pay-raise-for-social-service-workers/