By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is on the offensive in trying to snag a new energy producing facility that uses hydrogen.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday the launch of the WV Hydrogen Hub Working Group “to collaborate and support a strong West Virginia candidate to be chosen to develop a hydrogen hub.”

The facility, which would be one of several regional hubs around the country, would be financed through $9.5 billion allocated the U.S. Dept. of Energy by the infrastructure bill.

According to the announcement, the hydrogen hub would be a “major energy producing facility tied in with end-use partners to create good-paying, long-term jobs and lead in the advancement of this critical technology. In the coming weeks and months, the group will add partners and host an initial organizational meeting.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/west-virginia-aiming-to-bring-hydrogen-energy-facility-to-state/article_c4fccb10-8eb3-11ec-b18d-63a30d5856b0.html