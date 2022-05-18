West Governor Justice announces massive road project to connect Welch with Coalfields Expressway

By John Tyson, The Welch News Editor

WELCH, WV – Gov. Jim Justice hosted an event Friday near the site where the state’s newest major highway through his Roads To Prosperity program will connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway.

“This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all,” said Gov. Justice. “We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long. From what I understand, this section right here is a linchpin section and then the sections beyond that will move even faster.”

The Governor joined officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) to announce that he has approved the bid award for this $147.6 million project to Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky.

Roadwork will involve building a 5.12-mile section of highway from Welch to WV 16, connecting the southern West Virginia town with the Coalfields Expressway…

