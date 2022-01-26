Weirton named safest city in West Virginia

By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON — Weirton officials, once again, are noting the city’s ranking as the safest in West Virginia, based upon a study of its crime statistics.

ElitePersonalFinance, a network of financial experts, recently announced it had selected Weirton as the safest city in the state.

City Manager Mike Adams explained the rankings are calculated by the organization dividing the number of violent crimes in the city by its population.

For its 2022 ranking, looking at statistics reported to the FBI from 2021, ElitePersonalFinance noted a report of nine violent crimes in Weirton and a population of 18,542, giving it a crime score of 0.49…

