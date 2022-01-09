W.Va. officials vow to continue work on broadband legislation

WV Press Legislative Lookahead Coverage

By Joe Severino, Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Expanding broadband to internet-starved portions of West Virginia will be a top priority over the next three months, state officials pledged recently, echoing promises from the past.



Among other things, tax money could foot the bill to help make connections in some rural areas, said state Secretary for Economic Development Mitch Carmichael.



Announcements loom about public-private partnerships in broadband investment, he said.



West Virginia ranks 47th among the nation’s 50 states in broadband connectivity with 30% of residents lacking access, according to the Federal Communications

Commission.



In the session starting at noon Wednesday, lawmakers are poised to work on legislation following last year’s broadband expansion bill, passed in response to the

state’s longstanding plight.



“Our entire focus with our broadband is to get to those in West Virginia that do not have service,” Carmichael said. …

