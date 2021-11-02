W.Va. Judge Cindy Scott to host Fifth Graders for mock trial

WV Press Release Sharing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Seventeenth Judicial Circuit (Monongalia County) Judge
Cindy Scott will host a fifth-grade class in her courtroom at 10 a.m. on Friday, November
5.
The class from Heritage Christian School in Bridgeport will visit the Monongalia County
Justice Center that day for what organizers call Courts and Education Day.
The media is invited to attend.
The students will participate in a mock trial titled the Village of Sheepfold v. Josie
Wolfcryer. The script was developed by the American Bar Association and has been
modified for the class of 21 students. Judge Scott and her staff will be mentoring the
students in their respective roles to present the trial to the remainder of the class who will
make up the jury.
Once the trial is concluded, students will get a tour of behind-the-scenes areas of the
building that are not normally accessible.
“It is a pleasure to open our courtroom to students who want to learn about the West
Virginia judicial system,” said Judge Scott. “The more opportunities students have to see
government in action and see how the process works, the more likely they are to grow up
to be active participants in our democracy.”
Teacher Brittany Bailey is the daughter of Judge Scott’s judicial assistant, Robin Bailey.