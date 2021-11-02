W.Va. Judge Cindy Scott to host Fifth Graders for mock trial

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Seventeenth Judicial Circuit (Monongalia County) Judge

Cindy Scott will host a fifth-grade class in her courtroom at 10 a.m. on Friday, November

5.

The class from Heritage Christian School in Bridgeport will visit the Monongalia County

Justice Center that day for what organizers call Courts and Education Day.

The media is invited to attend.

The students will participate in a mock trial titled the Village of Sheepfold v. Josie

Wolfcryer. The script was developed by the American Bar Association and has been

modified for the class of 21 students. Judge Scott and her staff will be mentoring the

students in their respective roles to present the trial to the remainder of the class who will

make up the jury.

Once the trial is concluded, students will get a tour of behind-the-scenes areas of the

building that are not normally accessible.

“It is a pleasure to open our courtroom to students who want to learn about the West

Virginia judicial system,” said Judge Scott. “The more opportunities students have to see

government in action and see how the process works, the more likely they are to grow up

to be active participants in our democracy.”

Teacher Brittany Bailey is the daughter of Judge Scott’s judicial assistant, Robin Bailey.