Vigil honors West Virginia domestic violence victims

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The men, women and children who died as a result of domestic violence within the last year in West Virginia were honored during a candlelight vigil hosted Tuesday by Advocating a Way for Adult and Youth at Gates Supply in Beckley.

During the ceremony, each of the victims’ names as well as how they died were spoken aloud while an AWAY staff member lit a small plastic candle and placed it on a table.

“It’s a very stark reminder of what domestic violence and sexual assault – what these things can lead to,” said Erin Stone, the assistant executive director of AWAY, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center.

Stone said the vigil is held annually during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and is meant to honor the victims who have died as well as show others currently facing situations of domestic violence that they are not alone, and that help is available.

“This is kind of the worst-case scenario and hopefully through this process of remembering, we hope it does bring awareness to what we do and why it’s so important that we’re here doing what we do,” she said…

