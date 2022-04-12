Vandalia Gathering returns to West Virginia Capitol Complex on Memorial Day weekend

By Billy Lynch, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Vandalia Gathering, promoted as West Virginia’s largest cultural celebration and family get-together, will return Memorial Day Weekend for three days of authentic Appalachian music, dance, tall tales and food on the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History oversees the Vandalia Gathering.

“We want everyone to know that we’re coming back and coming back strong,” said Adam Jones, cultural program manager for the department.

There was some doubt about whether that would happen, Jones acknowledged — at least, there were plenty of people who called last year wondering if the Vandalia Gathering was done…

