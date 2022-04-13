Unions big spenders in West Virginia legislative races

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As lawmakers prepare for West Virginia’s political party primaries on Tuesday, May 10, political action committees are putting money on the candidates they want to see win with unions leading the way on spending.

According to the 2022 first quarter campaign finance reports filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, political action committees affiliated with public sector and private sector unions spent $210,100 on legislative races between January and March.

Big spenders during the quarter included $98,600 in political donations to candidates from the West Virginia Building and Construction Trades PAC, followed by $97,100 in donations from the Operators Political Education Committee, the political arm of the International Union of Operating Engineers…

