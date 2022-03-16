U.S. Supreme Court nominee makes the rounds with U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, is working on gaining the support of West Virginia’s delegation in the U.S. Senate.

Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, met with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Tuesday morning in an effort to gain Republican support for her nomination. Jackson was welcomed into Capito’s office in the Russell Senate Office Building, where the two talked about her qualifications for the nation’s highest court.

“Today, I met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and we had a candid conversation about her background and her record as a judge,” Capito said in a prepared statement after Tuesday’s meeting. “I appreciate Judge Jackson’s readiness to discuss the impact judicial rulings have on the state of West Virginia and her judicial philosophy.”

Last week, Jackson met with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Being a known swing vote within the 50-seat Democratic caucus in the Senate, Manchin’s support will be crucial for Jackson to ascend to the U.S. Supreme Court…

