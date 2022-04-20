U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito, Wicker, Casey, Heinrich and Grassley lead bipartisan resolution designating April 18-24 as National Osteopathic Medicine Week

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bob Casey (D-PA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) led a bipartisan resolution designating this week, April 18-24, 2022, as National Osteopathic Medicine Week. The bipartisan resolution recognizes the service and dedication of doctors of osteopathic medicine (DOs) and schools of osteopathic medicine nationwide.

“Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine across America and in my state of West Virginia have played a vital role in ensuring Americans have access to the healthcare they need and deserve during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. There are currently 1,795 osteopathic physicians practicing in West Virginia and 759 West Virginians attending schools of osteopathic medicine throughout the United States,” said Senator Manchin. “I am proud to lead this bipartisan resolution to designate the week of April 18-24, 2022 as National Osteopathic Medicine Week to honor and thank DOs across the Mountain State and the nation for their critical contributions and for the schools of osteopathic medicine that are training the next generation of medical professionals.”

“National Osteopathic Medicine Week gives us an opportunity to bring awareness to the critical role osteopathic medicine, including those who practice it, plays in the health and well-being of West Virginia’s communities,” said Senator Capito. “I’m proud to join a bipartisan group of my colleagues in introducing this resolution today, and look forward to continue supporting those who provide these important health care services to West Virginians young and old across our state.”

“I am glad to join my colleagues in recognizing the hard work of doctors of osteopathic medicine across the country who continue to help provide care to Americans from all backgrounds,” said Senator Wicker. “I especially appreciate the work of Mississippi’s William Carey University, which is home to a strong osteopathic medicine program.”

“I’m proud to support this bipartisan resolution that recognizes the over 160 osteopathic medical students at New Mexico’s Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and over 600 osteopathic doctors currently practicing in New Mexico. I will continue doing everything in my power to address the current health care workforce, and that starts with having the backs of both our current and incoming medical professionals,” said Senator Heinrich.

DOs complete four years of osteopathic medical school and complete internships, residencies and fellowships over the course of three to eight years before they can become licensed and board-certified. DOs work alongside MDs, make up more than 10 percent of all physicians in the nation and practice in all specialties, with an emphasis on preventative medicine and comprehensive patient care. “The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) thanks Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) for their leadership on the resolution designating the week of April 18-24 as National Osteopathic Medicine Week,” said Joseph A. Giaimo, DO, MACOI, FCCP, president of the AOA. “This resolution recognizes the many contributions of osteopathic physicians to the United States healthcare system throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as our emphasis on a whole-person approach to healthcare delivery in communities across the country that focuses not just on caring for people when they are sick but on keeping them well.”

“Osteopathic medicine and medical education continue to grow and resonate with more and more people. Today, one quarter of all medical students are attending osteopathic medical schools,” said Robert Cain, DO, President and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM). “We thank Senator Manchin for his leadership on this resolution and for the support he has given over the years to advance osteopathic medical education opportunities in West Virginia and across the country. National Osteopathic Medicine Week helps highlight the critical role doctors of osteopathic medicine are playing in our national healthcare system.”