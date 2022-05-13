U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito united against abortion bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito agreed that a bill they voted against Wednesday went far beyond simply codifying current protections for abortion put in place by a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that could be overturned soon.

The Senate voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act in a 49-51 vote with Manchin, D-W.Va., joining all 50 Republicans in opposing the bill.

Supporters of the bill claim it codified Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirmed a woman’s right to abortion procedures. But opponents, such as Manchin, said the bill went beyond that and would allow unfettered access to abortion at all stages of a pregnancy with no restrictions, including up to birth. Manchin voiced his opposition to the press before Wednesday’s vote…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/05/manchin-capito-united-against-abortion-bill/