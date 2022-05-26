U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito rally West Virginia veterans against VA Medical Center cuts

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Veterans from around West Virginia joined U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito in denouncing recommendations by the U.S. Department of Veterans Assistance that could cut services at the state’s three VA medical centers.

Manchin, D-W.Va., and Capito, R-W.Va, participated in a tele-town hall with veterans Wednesday morning. They were joined by Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams and Edward “Ted” Diaz, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance.

Veterans participated in the town hall by phone. Other veterans participated by Zoom from locations across the state, including the Northern Panhandle, Charles Town, Clarksburg, Mason County, Logan, and Charleston.

Manchin and Capito – along with U.S. Senators Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. – co-sponsored the Elimination of the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission Act, reintroducing the bill Monday. The bill was first introduced in 2019…

