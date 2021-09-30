U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito announce $2,998,996 for North Central West Virginia Airport project

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Wednesday announced $2,998,996 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Essential Air Service (EAS) program for the North Central West Virginia Airport. In 2019, the North Central Airport formed a partnership with SkyWest Airlines, Inc. to provide Clarksburg and Bridgeport with 12 round trips per week to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The Senators also announced a three-year extension of this service through October 31, 2024.

U.S. Senators Shelley Capito and Joe Manchin.

“For years, I have continually fought for Essential Air Service program funding which provides quality, reliable air travel, increased visitors and new economic opportunities to the Mountain State. I am thrilled DOT is investing $2.9 million to continue the North Central West Virginia Airport partnership with SkyWest Airlines.,” said Senator Manchin. “SkyWest has been a strong partner for West Virginia, and I look forward to continuing our relationship and growing their services in the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue to fight for funding that supports our regional airports in West Virginia.”

“SkyWest has been a great partner to North Central West Virginia Airport, which helps connect the heart of our state to the D.C. and Chicago metro areas. Their quality service has made Clarksburg a more attractive destination for visitors coming to West Virginia, and I’m thrilled to see this funding coming to the airport to support the extension of this service. Ensuring our air travel is safe and comfortable is critical to attracting more economic development to our state, and I’m glad the Clarksburg airport plays an important role in that,” Senator Capito said.

“Our partnership with SkyWest has provided North Central WV with a reliable jet service option, on the United brand, with worldwide network connectivity. Our growth in enplanements has been tremendous and sustained, even while dealing with a pandemic. It has never been easier for travelers to visit North Central West Virginia, and we have SkyWest to thank for that,” said Richard B. Rock, Airport Director, North Central WV Airport.