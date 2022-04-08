U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin team on immigration bill, split on Jackson Supreme Court vote

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin joined forces on an immigration bill on Thursday, while taking opposite sides on the vote to confirm Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

The bill is the Public Health and Border Security Act of 2022, co-sponsored by Capito and Manchin and a bipartisan group of senators. It’s intended to block the Biden plan to end the Trump administration Title 42 policy by May 23. The policy was intended to stop the spread of COVID by permitting the Border Patrol to turn away arrested illegal immigrants and asylum seekers.

They summarized the bill in a joint release. It would prevent the administration from ending the Title 42 emergency authority until at least 60 days after ending the COVID-19 national emergency declaration. After the end of the national emergency, the Department of Homeland Security would have 30 days to submit to Congress a plan to address the impacts of the post-Title 42 migrant influx. That plan must be made in coordination with local governments, federal agencies, and non-governmental organizations on the front-lines of the migrant crisis…

