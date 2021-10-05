U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Representative Carol Miller work on Afghanistan withdrawal issues

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and 3rd District Congresswoman Carol Miller are working on issues related to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the resulting problems getting Americans and Afghani supporters and staff out of the country.

In a statement Monday, Capito, R-W.Va., announced she was joining 27 of her Republican colleagues in the Senate in supporting the Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act.

The bill was introduced by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Capito said the bill seeks to address several of the pending issues and questions surrounding President Joe Biden’s administration withdrawal plans and the future of relations with Afghanistan.

“The Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan left Americans and our allies stranded in a Taliban-controlled state,” Capito said. “There’s been a lack of accountability and a failure by the White House, State Department, and Department of Defense to take responsibility for their unconscionable foreign policy blunders.” …

