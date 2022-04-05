U.S. Senator Manchin, West Virginia Auditor McCuskey raise concerns about SEC climate impact rule

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – From Capitol Hill to the State Capitol, elected leaders in West Virginia are raising alarm bells about a new federal rule focused on the climate impact of businesses instead of their financial impacts.

According to a press release Monday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin wrote a letter to Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing the West Virginia Democrat’s complaints with a new proposed SEC rule requiring companies to disclose climate-related impacts.

“I am deeply concerned that the proposed rule has the potential to run counter to the SEC’s long-standing commitment to its mission by adding undue burdens on companies, while simultaneously sending a signal of opposition to the all-of-the-above energy policy that is critical to our country right now,” Manchin wrote.

On March 21, the SEC announced it had proposed rule changes to require companies to include certain climate-related disclosures in registration statements and certain reports. Some of the disclosures would include certain greenhouse gas emission reports, climate risks on company operations…

