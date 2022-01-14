U.S. Senator Manchin wants more COVID treatment drugs for state

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After monoclonal antibody treatments, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he is feeling much better.

Justice tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night and he was feeling “extremely unwell” on Wednesday.

But his office on Thursday said the “monoclonal antibody treatment was received well and has begun to mitigate his symptoms.”

“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,”Justice said. “I desperately want to get out of this house and back to serving our state. I am not one to lay around.”

Monoclonal antibodies work well in keeping people with COVID out of the hospital and on Thursday Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wrote a letter urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to send the state more COVID treatments, especially monoclonal antibodies, which are in short supply…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/manchin-wants-more-covid-treatment-drugs-for-state/article_7ee776f8-74cc-11ec-8289-2724cc1f6169.html