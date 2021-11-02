U.S. Senator Manchin urges House to pass infrastructure bill and stop holding it hostage for Build Back Better

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday urged his Congressional colleagues to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and quit holding it hostage for Manchin’s vote on the Build Back Better social infrastructure framework.

“I have worked in good faith for three months with President Biden, Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and my colleagues on the reconciliation bill and I will continue to do so,” he told members of the D.C. press corps during a Monday afternoon press conference.

“For the sake of the country, I urge the House to vote and pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” he said. “Holding this bill hostage won’t work to get my support for the reconciliation bill.”

Build Back Better – whittled down from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, is also known as the reconciliation bill. Even pared down, its fate remains uncertain as Manchin and Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., remain opposed to elements of it. Votes from both are needed to overcome the GOP filibuster and pass it via reconciliation…

