U.S. Senator Manchin throws support behind McKinley in GOP Primary

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With less than 10 days until Election Day, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin expressed his support for Rep. David McKinley in the May 10 Republican primary for the new 2nd Congressional District over Rep. Alex Mooney.

In a TV ad released over the weekend and on YouTube, Manchin praised McKinley for opposing “reckless spending” and attacked Mooney for trying to tie McKinley to President Joe Biden’s failed Build Back Better social spending package. All three voted against the $1.85 trillion proposal last fall.

“I’ve always said if I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it, and that is why I opposed Build Back Better,” Manchin said in the ad. “For Alex Mooney and his out-of-state supporters to suggest that David McKinley supported Build Back Better is an outright lie. David McKinley has always opposed reckless spending because it doesn’t make sense for West Virginia.” …

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/05/democrat-manchin-throws-support-behind-mckinley-in-gop-primary/