U.S. Senator Manchin statement on Russian invasion of Ukraine￼

Press release from the Office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin:

Charleston, W.Va. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), chairman of the Senate Armed Services

Committee (SASC) Cybersecurity Subcommittee, released the following statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s invasion is a blatant act of war against Ukraine. This is an unacceptable attack and puts our allies in the region at risk. Protecting the rights and stability of self-determining nations around the world is a long-held American priority and cannot be forgotten. In response to the direct invasion of a sovereign state, the United States and our allies around the globe must take immediate action and impose crippling sanctions to address Russia’s anti-democratic, aggressive actions. Vladimir Putin has made his intentions clear and is now acting on his longtime and dangerous ambitions. The United States will not tolerate this reprehensible behavior, and there will and must be consequences. Vladimir Putin has shown us who he is and we cannot try to appease him or sacrifice our national security and that of our allies.”