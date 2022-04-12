U.S. Senator Manchin praises FERC approval of Mountain Valley Pipeline￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline may have an easier path after a new FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) approval, but hurdles still remain.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D.W.Va., chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and proponent of the 303-mile natural gas pipeline that runs from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va., praised a Friday order by FERC “progressing” the pipeline’s construction.

“I’m glad to see FERC make the correct decision today by issuing a unanimous order in favor of progressing construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” Manchin said. “MVP is a strategically important project for the energy and national security of our country and will play a critical role in our ability to support our European allies as they eliminate their use of Russian energy.”

But the process is not over…

