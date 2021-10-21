U.S. Senator Manchin: ‘It’s BS’

Senator quickly denies reports he could leave Democratic party

By Samantha Perry, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., quickly quelled published reports on Wednesday that indicated he was considering leaving the Democratic party.

“I have no control over the rumors,” Manchin said in an email statement to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “It’s bullshit.”

The story alleging Manchin’s possible party breakup was published on the website MotherJones.com.

According to the MotherJones story, Manchin reportedly “told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion.”

Sources in the story are cited as “people who have heard Manchin discuss this.”

In editorial board sessions with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph prior to previous elections, Manchin has said he would not switch political parties…

