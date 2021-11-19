U.S. Senator Manchin introduces Outdoor Recreation Act

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal legislation that could boost and improve opportunities for outdoor recreation – one of them southern West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy Trail – has been introduced in Congress, one of West Virginia’s senators announced this week.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and John Barrasso. R-WY, Ranking Member of the Committee, have introduced the Outdoor Recreation Act. This bipartisan legislation would increase and improve outdoor recreation opportunities across the nation while improving infrastructure and driving economic growth in rural communities, they said.

“West Virginia is home to stunning public lands that bring tourists from around the nation to enjoy the beauty our state has to offer. My bipartisan Outdoor Recreation Act will support our state’s strong and growing outdoor recreation economy while providing an economic boost to our local communities,” Manchin said. “It will also ensure our public land management agencies can continue their legacy of protecting and preserving our state’s treasured public lands so that future generations can enjoy them as we have. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure this legislation becomes law.” …

