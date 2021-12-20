U.S. Senator Manchin: ‘I cannot vote to move forward’ on Build Back Better Act

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dropping a bombshell on President Joe Biden and Democratic colleagues after months of negotiations, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he could not support the President’s pricey social spending bill at this time.

In a statement released Sunday morning, Manchin said he could not support the Build Back Better Act, an omnibus bill of social spending programs that started out at $6 trillion before eventually getting paired down between $1.75 trillion and $2.2 trillion.

“I have always said, ‘If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.’ Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation,” Manchin said.

The statement came after Manchin appeared on Fox News Sunday to make the announcement and further explain his reasoning…

