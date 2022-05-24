U.S. Senator Manchin hosting tele-town hall for West Virginia veterans on VA Care

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. — Local veterans who travel to Pittsburgh for health care at the Veterans Administration hospital soon may not be accepted there under a proposal being considered.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is seeking input from West Virginia veterans about the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission. Their report proposes significant reductions in services at three of the four VA medical centers in West Virginia.

Manchin’s office is hosting a tele-town hall to discuss the recommendations with veterans at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Those wanting to participate should call 415-527-5035. The meeting number is 2763 805 3488, and the passcode is 98838372.

A local in-person “watch party” of the event is also set in the Northern Panhandle at “Helping Heroes, Inc, 2005 Eoff St., Suite 200, in Wheeling. Refreshments will be provided…

