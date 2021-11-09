U.S. Senator Manchin: Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework historic for West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After more than eight months of negotiations and more than two months of being held up in the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will have historic implications for West Virginia.

Manchin, D-W.Va., joined a virtual briefing Monday morning with members of the West Virginia Senate’s Democratic caucus to praise the passage Friday night of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF), by the House.

“This is one of the most important pieces of legislation that we’ve done,” Manchin said. “Bipartisan infrastructure has been tried for the last 30 years and no President has been able to get it done. It’s unbelievable.”

Manchin was part of the bipartisan group of U.S. Senators who negotiated the final version of the BIF that passed the Senate 69-30 in August, based in part on President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan and earlier negotiations with Senate Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. The bill passed the House 228-206 with 13 Republicans, including 1st District Congressman David McKinley, voting for the bill…

