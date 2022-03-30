U.S. Senator Manchin attends energy talks in France

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., traveled to Paris to attend the International Energy Agency’s 2022 Ministerial Meeting, an energy conference featuring industry leaders from across the globe.

Manchin, who serves as the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, spoke during the meeting about the need for strategic partnerships to strengthen America’s collective energy security, and reduce our reliance on energy resources and materials from countries like Russia and China.

“I was honored to have been invited by my good friends Dr. Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who chaired this year’s meeting, to participate in this important conference on energy and climate,” Manchin said.

“It was clear that Putin’s senseless aggression in Ukraine and his weaponization of energy has made countries and industry reconsider the most responsible way to transition our energy systems for the climate and our collective energy security,” he said. “It is imperative that the United States step in to provide Europe with the energy resources that we are blessed with and they desperately need.” …

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/03/manchin-attends-energy-talks-in-france/