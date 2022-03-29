U.S Senator Manchin: $80K study to look at Snowshoe district

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — Federal funding is coming to the Snowshoe Resort Community District to assess the employment market available to the District.

Announced by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the $80,000 will come from the Economic Development Administration, as part of its Assistance to Coal Communities program.

“The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia through their support for economic development projects across the state. (This) announcement is great news for the Snowshoe Resort Community District and their continued efforts to further develop sustainable tourism growth,” Manchin said.

The Assistance to Coal Communities program supports business development, economic growth and job creation through investing in coal communities across the country…

